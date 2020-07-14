Thomas Cook (India) launches Private Journeys for small groups

Thomas Cook (India) along with its Group Company SOTC Travel, have launched Private Journeys: premium, chauffeured van tours, strategically designed for smaller groups of family, extended family or friends.

Private Journeys cover over 32 countries, for travel from September 2020-2021 and at affordable prices starting at Rs. 25800.

Thomas Cook's & SOTC's Private Journeys allows for a leisurely exploration of a destination: its history, culture, cuisine and its hidden secrets! Curated by experts, exclusive private experiences have been included: from chasing the Northern Lights in Norway or the Russian Lapland, whale watching in South Africa, enjoying the resplendent colours of autumn in Bavaria, Germany or soaking in the ambience of Christmas markets from Paris to Prague, a celebration of Christmas in Santa Land, Finland, a taste of history and culture in Vietnam or Cambodia, exploring the natural wonders of New Zealand or the breath-taking winter wonderland in Switzerland.

Destinations range from: France, Italy, Switzerland, Finland, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Norway, Hungary, Netherlands, Estonia, Russia, Romania, Croatia, Montenegro, Slovakia, Slovenia, Latvia, Lithuania, Georgia, Armenia, Kazakhstan; Kenya and South Africa; Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Vietnam, Cambodia and Thailand to New Zealand, among others.

