Oberoi Realty to lease commercial space to Morgan Stanley in Mumbai

Oberoi Realty has entered into agreement with Morgan Stanley to lease up to 1.1 million square feet office space for 9.5 years from Oberoi Realty to consolidate Morgan Stanley's Mumbai Global In-house Centre (GIC) operations to a single campus in the city.

The new campus will be located at Oberoi Realty's Commerz III building in Goregaon and will be ready in 2023.

