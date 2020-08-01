Thyrocare Technologies consolidated net profit declines 99.16% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 48.72% to Rs 56.27 crore

Net profit of Thyrocare Technologies declined 99.16% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 27.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 48.72% to Rs 56.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 109.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.56.27109.7314.5741.579.1047.682.1340.330.2327.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)