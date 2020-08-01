Thyrocare Technologies consolidated net profit declines 99.16% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 48.72% to Rs 56.27 croreNet profit of Thyrocare Technologies declined 99.16% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 27.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 48.72% to Rs 56.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 109.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales56.27109.73 -49 OPM %14.5741.57 -PBDT9.1047.68 -81 PBT2.1340.33 -95 NP0.2327.47 -99
