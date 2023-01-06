Tilaknagar Industries Ltd Spurts 1.98%

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd has added 14.28% over last one month compared to 2.84% fall in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 3.34% drop in the SENSEX

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd rose 1.98% today to trade at Rs 118.45. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index is up 0.18% to quote at 16157.27. The index is down 2.84 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, DFM Foods Ltd increased 1.83% and Parag Milk Foods Ltd added 1.24% on the day. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index went up 16.62 % over last one year compared to the 1.21% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd has added 14.28% over last one month compared to 2.84% fall in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 3.34% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2309 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 35738 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 120.85 on 03 Jan 2023. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 50.75 on 16 May 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)