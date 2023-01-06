Kewal Kiran partners BCCI as official sponsor of Indian Cricket Team

This alliance will see Kewal Kiran Clothing (KKCL)'s flagship brand 'KILLER' displayed on the right upper chest of the Team India jersey.

The company announced its strategic partnership with Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as the Indian Cricket Team's "Official Partner". KKCL will don the brand Killer logo on Team India's Kit until 31st May 2023.

With this partnership, KKCL plans to reach out to the millions of cricket fans that are spread across the country and overseas.

"It is a matter of immense pride for KKCL to be on the Team India jersey. As a home grown brand, KKCL is excited to be offered this opportunity to showcase its brand on one of the most prestigious assets in world of sports and are looking forward to growing our brand and catering to one of the world's biggest fan bases. KKCL will through its network of over 350 stores, 1800 large format Stores and 4000+ multi brand outlets bring the Indian jersey to the cricket fans," the company said in a statement.

KKCL is one of India's largest branded apparel manufacturers, engaged in the designing, manufacturing and marketing of branded jeans and a wide range of western wear, since 1992. With in-house fashion brands Killer, Integriti, LawmanPg3, Easies, K-Lounge and Addictions, it has created a niche segment for apparel and accessory lovers across India.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of KKCL rose 45.59% to Rs 39.09 crore on 29.28% increase in net sales to Rs 226.34 crore in Q2 September 2022 over Q2 September 2021.

Shares of KKCL were up 0.02% to Rs 515.30 on Thursday, 6 January 2023.

