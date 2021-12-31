Time Techno jumps after order win

Time Technoplast rose 3.74% to Rs 76.35 after the company said it has received a single order of Rs 80 crore for Type-IV Composite Cylinder based CNG Cascade.

Time Technoplast has received a prestigious single order from renowned Public Sector Gas Distribution Company for supply of Cascades with Carbon Fiber Reinforced Type-IV Composite Cylinder. This order is in addition to earlier communicated order booking of Rs 150 crore (approximately).

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Time Technoplast rose 105.60% to Rs 50.29 crore on 22.97% rise in net sales to Rs 914.55 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Time Technoplast manufactures polymer products with operations in Bahrain, Egypt, Indonesia, India, Malaysia, U.A.E, Tajwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia & USA. The company's portfolio consists of technically driven innovative products catering to growing industry segments like industrial packaging solutions, lifestyle products, automotive components, healthcare products, infrastructure/construction related products, material handling solutions & composite cylinders.

