Time Techno jumps after order win

-
ALSO READ
Mold-Tek Packaging raises Rs 103.60 crore from QIP issue
Mold-Tek Packaging slips as QIP issue begins
Polyplex Corporation gains on commencing operations in Indonesia, hits record high
Uflex declines after Q2 FY22 PAT falls 23% to Rs 171 cr
Trans Freight Containers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the March 2021 quarter
-
Time Technoplast rose 3.74% to Rs 76.35 after the company said it has received a single order of Rs 80 crore for Type-IV Composite Cylinder based CNG Cascade.Time Technoplast has received a prestigious single order from renowned Public Sector Gas Distribution Company for supply of Cascades with Carbon Fiber Reinforced Type-IV Composite Cylinder. This order is in addition to earlier communicated order booking of Rs 150 crore (approximately).
On a consolidated basis, net profit of Time Technoplast rose 105.60% to Rs 50.29 crore on 22.97% rise in net sales to Rs 914.55 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.
Time Technoplast manufactures polymer products with operations in Bahrain, Egypt, Indonesia, India, Malaysia, U.A.E, Tajwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia & USA. The company's portfolio consists of technically driven innovative products catering to growing industry segments like industrial packaging solutions, lifestyle products, automotive components, healthcare products, infrastructure/construction related products, material handling solutions & composite cylinders.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU