Consumer Durables shares gain

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index rising 788.62 points or 1.8% at 44685.3 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (up 3.31%), Voltas Ltd (up 2.05%),Vaibhav Global Ltd (up 1.68%),Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 1.19%),Blue Star Ltd (up 1.09%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 0.95%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.78%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.69%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.49%), and Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 0.24%).

On the other hand, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 0.4%), moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 424.06 or 0.73% at 58218.38.

The Nifty 50 index was up 130.8 points or 0.76% at 17334.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 217.78 points or 0.75% at 29338.82.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 55.34 points or 0.64% at 8735.2.

On BSE,2292 shares were trading in green, 588 were trading in red and 91 were unchanged.

