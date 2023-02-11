Tirupati Fincorp reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 1324.00% to Rs 10.68 croreNet loss of Tirupati Fincorp reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1324.00% to Rs 10.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales10.680.75 1324 OPM %2.3446.67 -PBDT-0.160.18 PL PBT-0.160.18 PL NP-0.120.14 PL
