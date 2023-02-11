Simplex Castings reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.26 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 33.45% to Rs 30.28 croreNet loss of Simplex Castings reported to Rs 11.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 33.45% to Rs 30.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales30.2822.69 33 OPM %10.7314.54 -PBDT1.951.58 23 PBT0.460.12 283 NP-11.260.10 PL
