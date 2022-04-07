Titan Company Ltd Falls 2.47%

Titan Company Ltd has added 4.58% over last one month compared to 7.66% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 10.93% rise in the SENSEX

Titan Company Ltd lost 2.47% today to trade at Rs 2478.6. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.9% to quote at 43203.4. The index is up 7.66 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vaibhav Global Ltd decreased 1.76% and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd lost 1.14% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went up 33.93 % over last one year compared to the 19.34% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 36652 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 55591 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2767.55 on 21 Mar 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1400.05 on 04 May 2021.

