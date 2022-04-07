HDFC Bank board to mull fund raising on April 16

HDFC Bank said that it plans to raise capital of Rs 50,000 crore by issuing bonds through private placement mode.
In a regulatory filing made after trading hours yesterday, the bank announced a proposal to raise funds by issuing perpetual debt instruments (part of Additional Tier I capital), Tier-II capital bonds and long-term bonds (financing of infrastructure and affordable housing) up to total amount of Rs 50,000 crore over the period of next twelve months through private placement mode.
The board of directors would consider this proposal at its ensuing board meeting to be held on 16 April 2022.
On the same day, the board will also consider and approve the audited financial results for the last quarter and year ending 31 March 2022 along with the consolidated accounts for the year ending 31 March 2022.
HDFC Bank is one of India's leading private bank. As of 31 March 2022, the bank added 563 branches during the current quarter, bringing the branch network to 6,342 branches as against 5,779 branches as at 31 December 2021 and 5,608 branches as at 31 March 2021.
The private sector bank's net profit rose 18.08% to Rs 10,342.20 crore on 8.33% increase in total income to Rs 40,651.60 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
The scrip fell 1.58% to currently trade at Rs 1526.25 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU