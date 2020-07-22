Total Covid-19 Recoveries In India Jump above 7.2 lakh

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare noted that sustained, proactive, progressive and evidence-based strategies for effective surveillance, testing through expanded effective country-wide network of labs, coupled with Standard Treatment Protocol for ensuring effective clinical treatment of COVID19 cases have resulted in a progressive increase of 24,491 in COVID-19 recoveries during the last 24 hours. This has pushed the cumulative figure of recovered cases among COVID-19 patients to 7,24,577, as on date. The recovery rate has further improved to 62.72%.

This has also ensured that India continues to have one of the lowest Case Fatality Rates, at 2.43%, which is consistently falling. The gap between the number of recovered cases and active cases has increased to 3,22,048 at present. Presently, there are 4,02,529 active cases and all are under medical supervision.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)