Total Of 1.1 Crore Houses Approved Under PMAY(U) So Far

Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs said today that a total of 1.1 crore Houses have been approved under PMAY (U) so far. Construction of 1,68,606 new houses have been approved in the 52nd Meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC) under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban). 14 States/UTs participated in this meeting.

These houses are proposed to be constructed across the verticals of Beneficiary Led Construction, Affordable Housing in Partnership and In-Situ Slum Redevelopment. The states also put in their proposals for revision of projects due to various issues such as, of land, topographical hazards, inter-city migration, change of preferences of verticals etc. Construction is in various stages in more than 70 Lakh houses and more than 41 Lakh houses have been completed.

