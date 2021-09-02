TP Saurya receives LoA for 330 MW solar project in Madhya Pradesh

-
ALSO READ
Tata Power bags LoA for setting up 330MW solar project in MP
Ashoka Buildcon secures project worth Rs 186.11 cr
Gujarat Industries Power Co commissions 100 MW solar power project in Gujarat
Sterling and Wilson Solar diversifies business by adopting new verticals
Tata Power Solar Systems expands solar modules capacity at Bengaluru unit
-
TP Saurya, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power, has received a Letter of Award from Rewa Ultra Mega Solar (RUMSL) to build 330 MW (unit 1 of 160 MW and unit 2 of 170 MW) of solar project in Neemuch Solar Park of Madhya Pradesh.
This project has been awarded through Tariff-based competitive bidding followed bye-Reverse auction
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU