Adani Green raises USD 750 mn via issuance of green bond

-
ALSO READ
Adani Ports allots fixes rate senior unsecured notes of USD 750 mn
JSW Future Energy collaborates with Australian Fortescue Future Industries
Adani Green Energy Ltd Surges 5%, S&P BSE Power index Gains 1.24%
Adani Green Energy Ltd Falls 5%, S&P BSE Power index Drops 1.36%
Adani Green Energy Ltd Falls 2.66%
-
Adani Green Energy (AGEL has priced its maiden ListCo senior issuance of USD 750 million through a 3 year issuance under the 144A / Reg S format, at a fixed coupon of 4.375%. The issuance was oversubscribed by 4.7x.
This issuance establishes AGEL as India's leading credit in the renewable sector with a robust and well defined capital management plan. The funds shall be utilised towards equity funding of the capex for underlying renewable projects under construction by AGEL.
Under the structure, AGEL can draw upto USD 1,700 million (including the present issuance) over the course of time subject to the covenants of the structure. The notes were rated Ba3 (Stable) by Moodys.
Earlier in the year, AGEL had completed the tie-up of a USD 1.35 billion revolving construction framework arrangement for senior debt funding of construction stage projects. With this USD 750 million ListCo issuance, AGEL has completed the final phase of its capital management plan, and now has a fully funded program for both debt and equity for its stated target of 25 GW by 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU