Just Dial allots 2.11 cr equity shares to Reliance Retail Ventures

On preferential basis

Just Dial has allotted 2,11,77,636 equity shares of the company by way of preferential allotment on private placement basis for cash consideration to Reliance Retail Ventures at a price of Rs 1022.25 per equity share (including premium of Rs 1012.25 per equity share) aggregating Rs 2164.88 crore. Post the allotment, Reliance Retail Ventures holds 40.98% of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company.

Consequent to the above allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the company stands increased to Rs 83,54,56,310/- comprising of 8,35,45,631 equity shares of face value of Rs 10/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)