Trading for Samvat 2078 to begin on upbeat note

Stock exchanges are open for an hour this Diwali for the 'Muhurat' trading session today, 4 November 2021 from 6:15 PM to 7:15 PM. The muhurat trading session is held every year on the occasion of Diwali, for an hour. The bourses will remain shut on Friday, 5 November 2021, on account of Diwali Balipratipada.

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 41 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks rose on Thursday following the U.S. Federal Reserve's announcement that it will start tapering the pace of its bond purchases later in November.

US stocks rose to new records on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve made its long-anticipated announcement to slow the monthly bond purchases the central bank implemented during the pandemic.

The Fed said it will begin tapering bond purchases later this month and will reduce buying by $15 billion a month, putting it on track to end the quantitative easing by the middle of next year. This timeline and amount was in line with expectations. However, the Fed said it is prepared to alter the pace of purchases if warranted by changes in the economic outlook.

Domestic markets:

Back home, domestic equity benchmarks ended with modest losses on Wednesday. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tumbled 257.14 points or 0.43% to 59,771.92. The Nifty 50 index lost 59.75 points or 0.33% to 17,829.20.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 401.48 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 195.56 crore in the Indian equity market on 3 November, provisional data showed.

