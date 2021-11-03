Sensex drops 302 pts, Nifty holds 17,800 mark

The benchmark indices further extended losses and hit fresh intraday low in afternoon trade. At 13:20 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 302.24 points or 0.50% at 59,726.82. The Nifty 50 index lost 80.20 points or 0.45% at 17,808.75.

ICICI Bank (down 1.79%), Reliance Industries (RIL) (down 0.96%) and HDFC Bank (down 1.04%) were major drags.

Selling was wide spread. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.35%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index skid 0.36%.

Sellers outnumbered buyers. On the BSE, 1,535 shares rose and 1,620 shares fell. A total of 162 shares were unchanged.

The domestic stock markets will remain closed on Thursday, 4 November 2021, on account of Diwali Laxmi Pujan. However, BSE and NSE will be active from 6:15 PM to 7:15 PM on account of mahurat trading session (Samvat 2078). The bourses will also remain shut on Friday, 5 November 2021, on account of Diwali Balipratipada.

India Services PMI:

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit India Services PMI index rose to 58.4 in October from 55.2 in September, signalling the strongest rate of growth in ten-and-a-half years. Moreover, the current sequence of expansion was extended to three months. Ongoing improvements in demand boosted growth of sales and subsequently output.

The Composite (weighted averages of comparable manufacturing and services indices) PMI Output Index rose from 55.3 in September to 58.7, signalling the strongest monthly expansion since January 2012.

Gainers & Losers:

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) (up 4.30%), UPL (up 2.64%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.91%), Ultratech Cement (up 1.72%) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) (up 1.68%) were major gainers in Nifty 50 index.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 3.10%), ICICI Bank (down 1.79%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) (down 1.67%), Divi's Laboratories (down 1.61%) and Britannia Industries (down 1.61%) were major losers in Nifty 50 index.

Nifty Results Today:

State Bank of India (SBI) (down 0.99%) and Eicher Motors (down 0.91%) will announce their quarterly results today.

Earning Impact:

Bharti Airtel lost 1.05%. The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,134 crore in Q2 FY22 as against a consolidated net loss of Rs 763.20 crore registered in Q2 FY21. The telecom operator posted quarterly revenues of Rs 28,326 crore, rising 18.8% year on year on comparable basis and 13% Y-o-Y on a reported basis, backed by strong performance delivery across the portfolio. Consolidated EBITDA witnessed an increase of 24.5% Y-o-Y to Rs 14,018 crore in Q2 FY22. EBITDA expansion was broad based across the portfolio. EBITDA margin improved to 49.5% in Q2 FY22 from 44.9% in Q2 FY21.

Global Markets:

Shares in Europe and Asia were mixed on Wednesday, 3 November 2021, as investors prepare for the latest comment and monetary policy decision from the US Federal Reserve.

The US Fed will hold two-day meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Fed is widely expected to unwind its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases and end the program entirely by the middle of next year.

Bank of England policy makers will decide on interest rates on Thursday (4 November).

A private survey released Wednesday showed growing Chinese services activity in October, with the Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index coming in at 53.8, rising from September's reading of 53.4.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)