Transformers and Rectifiers hits the roof after Power Grid order

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) hit an upper circuit of 10% at Rs 18.70 after the company received an order for transformers worth Rs 108 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India.

With this order, the company's order book as on date stands around Rs 1123 crore.

Transformers & Rectifiers India is engaged in a manufacturer of power, furnace and rectifier transformers.

The company's consolidated net profit declined by 47.37% to Rs 0.70 crore on a 20.11% fall in net sales to Rs 168.45 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

In the past one year, the stock has zoomed 193.56% while the benchmark Sensex has added 46.73% during the same period.

