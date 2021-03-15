Volumes jump at ICICI Bank Ltd counter

ICICI Bank Ltd saw volume of 33.64 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.29 lakh shares

Meghmani Organics Ltd, Divis Laboratories Ltd, Indostar Capital Finance Ltd, Syngene International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 15 March 2021.

ICICI Bank Ltd saw volume of 33.64 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.29 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.21% to Rs.599.30. Volumes stood at 11.87 lakh shares in the last session.

Meghmani Organics Ltd recorded volume of 17.33 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.38 lakh shares. The stock gained 13.52% to Rs.118.00. Volumes stood at 12.98 lakh shares in the last session.

Divis Laboratories Ltd registered volume of 35917 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16174 shares. The stock slipped 1.64% to Rs.3,454.55. Volumes stood at 14702 shares in the last session.

Indostar Capital Finance Ltd saw volume of 8449 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 1.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4270 shares. The stock increased 6.83% to Rs.362.00. Volumes stood at 14969 shares in the last session.

Syngene International Ltd witnessed volume of 56683 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 1.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28729 shares. The stock dropped 0.13% to Rs.549.05. Volumes stood at 56941 shares in the last session.

