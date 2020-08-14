Transparent Taxation - Honouring The Honest Will Tremendously Boost Confidence Of Taxpayers Says FICCI

Commenting on the launch of the platform 'Transparent Taxation - Honouring the Honest' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sangita Reddy, President, FICCI stated that this is another milestone in India's journey of structural reforms and will tremendously boost the confidence of the taxpayers in the country. Prime Minister Modi has clearly articulated that the government is committed to honour and respect the honest taxpayers and make them a part of the team that is working towards realising the vision of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

The tax administration in India is undergoing a change and a new governance structure is emerging that included faceless assessment, faceless appeal and defined charter for the taxpayers that outline their rights and responsibilities. There is a great thrust on the use of technology for social good and improvement in governance and this is now reflected even in our tax administration.

