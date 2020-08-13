Prime Minister Launches Transparent Taxation -Honoring the Honest' Platform

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched Transparent Taxation - Honoring the Honest' platform today. The PMI says it will strengthen the efforts of reforming and simplifying India's tax system.

Faceless Appeal Scheme to be implemented from 25th September 2020 which will bring a new era of Trust, Transparency, and Tax. It is a big step in bringing together rights and duties, and clarifying government's responsibilities towards the taxpayer. The charter ensures dignity of the taxpayer, says the PM.

