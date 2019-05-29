Meenakshi Steel Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.01 croreNet profit of Meenakshi Steel Industries reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 and also during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.010.01 0 0.020.02 0 OPM %0-100.00 --250.00-300.00 - PBDT0.03-0.01 LP -0.01-0.06 83 PBT0.03-0.01 LP -0.01-0.06 83 NP0.020 0 -0.02-0.05 60
