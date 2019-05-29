Voltaire Leasing & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 18.75% to Rs 0.38 croreNet profit of Voltaire Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.75% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 250.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 1.19 crore in the year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.380.32 19 1.190 0 OPM %5.26-15.63 -20.170 - PBDT0.03-0.05 LP 0.250.19 32 PBT0.01-0.08 LP 0.180.08 125 NP0.04-0.10 LP 0.210.06 250
