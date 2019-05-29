JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

DCM Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.77 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Voltaire Leasing & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 18.75% to Rs 0.38 crore

Net profit of Voltaire Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.75% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 250.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 1.19 crore in the year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.380.32 19 1.190 0 OPM %5.26-15.63 -20.170 - PBDT0.03-0.05 LP 0.250.19 32 PBT0.01-0.08 LP 0.180.08 125 NP0.04-0.10 LP 0.210.06 250

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 16:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements