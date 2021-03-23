Trident enters into licensing agreement with Kathy Ireland

Trident has further strengthened its Brand Portfolio, with the recent addition of Kathy Ireland Brand, through the licensing agreement with Kathy Ireland Worldwide Inc., a California Corporation, under the range of offerings of Home Textiles.
Under this exclusive licensing agreement, Trident shall have the right to use the Kathy Ireland Brand, in its Home Textiles Products.
The collection will also be included in Trident's rapidly expanding e-commerce business, featured on many of the most recognizable platforms in the digital space, as well as at select major brick and mortar retailers.
With this initiative, Trident will emerge as vigorous International Home Textile Player and will showcase its presence efficaciously to the brand- conscious market of United States of America, Canada, United Kingdom, India and the European Union.
Coveted association of Trident with Kathy Ireland Worldwide Inc, will further strengthen the Trident's Innovation capabilities and boost up its commitment of becoming a Global Strategic Player in the Branded Home Textiles Segment.
