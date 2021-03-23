SEBI appoints Forensic Auditor to audit financial statements of Suzlon Energy

Suzlon Energy announced that the company is in receipt of a letter from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) dated 22nd March 2021 informing the Company that it has appointed the Forensic Auditor to carry out forensic audit with respect to the financial statements of the Company.

SEBI has stated in its letter that this appointment is in the context of disclosures of financial information and business transactions and if there are any violations of the applicable provisions of the SEBI Act or the Securities Contracts (Regulations) Act, 1956 and the Companies Act, 2013 or other applicable laws.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)