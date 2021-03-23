SEBI appoints Forensic Auditor to audit financial statements of Suzlon Energy

-
ALSO READ
Thomas Cook (India) receives SEBI approval to withdraw buyback offer
DCM Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2020 quarter
DCM Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2020 quarter
Corporate Bond Market Needs To Become More Robust Because There Is Urgent Need To Diversify Funding Requirements
Angle Broking becomes 3rd largest retail broking in India
-
Suzlon Energy announced that the company is in receipt of a letter from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) dated 22nd March 2021 informing the Company that it has appointed the Forensic Auditor to carry out forensic audit with respect to the financial statements of the Company.
SEBI has stated in its letter that this appointment is in the context of disclosures of financial information and business transactions and if there are any violations of the applicable provisions of the SEBI Act or the Securities Contracts (Regulations) Act, 1956 and the Companies Act, 2013 or other applicable laws.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU