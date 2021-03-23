Skanska selects TCS for its cloud transformation and process automation

-
Tata Consultancy Services has been selected by Skanska, one of the world's leading project development and construction groups, as a strategic partner to help achieve its ambition of becoming the most digitally advanced company in the construction industry.
As a part of this multi-year partnership, TCS will leverage its Machine First Delivery Model (MFDM) framework to streamline Skanska's journey to the cloud and help it transition to a more proactive IT model with automated processes, such as a chatbot for support services.
TCS will also be responsible for the application management of the company's Oracle Cloud applications across finance, projects, procurement, supply chain, human capital management and analytics planning functions. By moving IT operations to the cloud and driving automation, Skanska's IT employees will be freed up from routine support activities and can focus on more sophisticated, value-adding tasks.
