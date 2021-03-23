Associated Alcohols & Breweries finalizes capex of Rs 110 cr

-
For expansion of distillery capacity and setting up 8 MW turbineAssociated Alcohols & Breweries announced that the company has finalized the action plan for the expansion of its alcohol manufacturing capacity at its existing distillery complex situated at Khodigram Barwaha by adding the ENA manufacturing of 3 crores liters of alcohol production and looking to the opportunity, the plant will have dual features of both ENA & ethanol manufacturing.
Further along with the project the company is going to set up 8 MW turbine along with boiler.
This will make the company power surplus and be capable to meet the in-house power requirements apart from the requirement of its ancillary units (pet bottle manufacturing division).
The estimated cost is about Rs 110 crore and expected to be complete by June -2022
