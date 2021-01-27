Trident opens six new showrooms

Trident has strengthened its retail presence in the country with the opening of six new exclusive showrooms for its bed and bath linen brands.

The newly opened showrooms spread across 500 square feet each are located in Ludhiana (two showrooms), Panchkula, Pune, Solapur and Bhopal. The tally of Trident's exclusive showrooms across India has now increased to 12.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)