TTK Prestige acquires strategic stake in Ultrafresh Modular Solutions

Launches 'Ultrafresh' experience centre in Koramangala, Bengaluru

TTK Prestige announced the progress on strategic investment and business collaboration with Ultrafresh, an end-to-end modular kitchen solutions provider. The initiative ties-in with TTK Prestige's overall goal of becoming a total kitchen solutions brand. TTK Prestige has taken a strategic stake of over 40% in the equity Ultrafresh to forge the business collaboration between TTK Prestige and Ultrafresh.

As part of the business collaboration Ultrafresh Modular Solutions have opened their first experience centre in Koramangala, Bengaluru. With multiple designs of kitchens on display at the 2700 sq feet store, customers can get a first-hand glimpse and choose from the vast array of modular kitchens to suit their unique requirements. Ultrafresh pioneered steel kitchens in India and screwless cabinets. Currently, the brand has 120 studios and they have manufactured over 5000 steel and wooden kitchens, across the country

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)