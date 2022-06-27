TTK Prestige acquires strategic stake in Ultrafresh Modular Solutions

As part of the business collaboration Ultrafresh Modular Solutions have opened their first experience centre in Koramangala, Bengaluru. With multiple designs of kitchens on display at the 2700 sq feet store, customers can get a first-hand glimpse and choose from the vast array of modular kitchens to suit their unique requirements. Ultrafresh pioneered steel kitchens in India and screwless cabinets. Currently, the brand has 120 studios and they have manufactured over 5000 steel and wooden kitchens, across the country

