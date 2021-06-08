TTK Prestige unveils Svachh Glass Top Gas stove

TTK Prestige today unveiled the revolutionary Svachh Glass Top Gas stove in Hyderabad. The first-of-its-kind stove in India, with an easy clean design, provides a simplified and hassle-free cleaning experience. The product stems from extensive research undertaken across the country, which revealed that homemakers were becoming increasingly frustrated with the difficulty involved in cleaning a gas stove after use.

Addressing this pain point of consumers, the Svachh Glass Top Gas stove makes the cleaning process effortless, by introducing innovative liftable burners fixed on a hinge with one arm. These burners can be easily lifted to clean, as there are no complex mechanisms involved. The product was developed in-house by the product development team at TTK Prestige. Having applied for the patent already for the design, TTK Prestige proudly manufactures the gas stove at its Hosur factory.

