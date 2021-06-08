MOIL secures patent for alternative filling material for hydraulic stowing in underground mines

-
ALSO READ
Newgen receives US patent for its invention of binarization process
Trident secures European patent for producing non-chemical soft towel fabric
Trident receives US patent for 'Process for Manufacturing Air Rich Yarn and Air Rich Fabric'
Newgen Software bags Indian patent for "Online Collaborative Signing of Documents"
MOIL to shut JVC formed with SAIL
-
MOIL has secured a patent for an invention entitled 'a composition useful as an alternative filling material for hydraulic stowing in an underground mine and the methods thereof'. The Government has now granted patent for twenty years from 31 March 2018.
This is first patent of MOIL since its inception.
This technology is highly useful for any type of the waste material which is lying at mine/lease area. Any waste material which is excavated from the earth can be utilised for this process and processed material is able to give its geo-engineering strength up to 80% from the in situ to the product as confirmed from the field trials. The invention, a Made in India Technology, has very good potential to use any waste material lying in the mine and, as such, will save the river sand which is scarce natural resource.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU