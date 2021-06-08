MOIL secures patent for alternative filling material for hydraulic stowing in underground mines

MOIL has secured a patent for an invention entitled 'a composition useful as an alternative filling material for hydraulic stowing in an underground mine and the methods thereof'. The Government has now granted patent for twenty years from 31 March 2018.

This is first patent of MOIL since its inception.

This technology is highly useful for any type of the waste material which is lying at mine/lease area. Any waste material which is excavated from the earth can be utilised for this process and processed material is able to give its geo-engineering strength up to 80% from the in situ to the product as confirmed from the field trials. The invention, a Made in India Technology, has very good potential to use any waste material lying in the mine and, as such, will save the river sand which is scarce natural resource.

