Board of Hester Biosciences approves change in CFO

At meeting held on 08 June 2021The Board of Hester Biosciences at its meeting held on 08 June 2021 has approved resignation of Chetas Patel from the post of Chief Financial Officer (KMP) of the Company with effect from the close of the office hours on 08 June 2021. The Board has appointed Nikhil Jhanwar as a Chief Financial Officer (KMP) of the Company with effect from 09 June 2021.
