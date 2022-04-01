TV18 Broadcast Ltd in demand

TV18 Broadcast Ltd is quoting at Rs 74.95, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 164.84% in last one year as compared to a 19.87% jump in NIFTY and a 57.45% jump in the Nifty Media index.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd is up for a third straight session today. TV18 Broadcast Ltd has gained around 21.18% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which TV18 Broadcast Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 17.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2379.6, up 1.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 78.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 199.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 69.25 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

