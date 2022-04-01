Bandhan Bank Ltd sees good buying

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 318.75, up 3.69% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.98% in last one year as compared to a 19.87% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.09% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Bandhan Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 318.75, up 3.69% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.47% on the day, quoting at 17546.85. The Sensex is at 58855.7, up 0.49%. Bandhan Bank Ltd has risen around 8.97% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36373.6, up 1.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 105.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 113.65 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 320.55, up 3.59% on the day. Bandhan Bank Ltd is down 4.98% in last one year as compared to a 19.87% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.09% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

