TV18 Broadcast Ltd soars 1.03%, up for third straight session

TV18 Broadcast Ltd is quoting at Rs 34.35, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 52.13% in last one year as compared to a 2.64% drop in NIFTY and a 14.97% drop in the Nifty IT index.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 34.35, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 17833.8. The Sensex is at 60603.95, down 0.33%. TV18 Broadcast Ltd has slipped around 6.66% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which TV18 Broadcast Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1874.85, up 0.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 27.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 47.82 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 94.44 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

