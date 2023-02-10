Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd spurts 1.11%, rises for third straight session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 227, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.33% in last one year as compared to a 2.64% gain in NIFTY and a 14.97% gain in the Nifty IT index.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 227, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 17833.8. The Sensex is at 60603.95, down 0.33%. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has slipped around 0.77% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1874.85, up 0.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 44.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 227.35, up 0.89% on the day. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is down 13.33% in last one year as compared to a 2.64% gain in NIFTY and a 14.97% gain in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 17.04 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)