TVS Motor Company launches new scooter - TVS NTORQ 125 Race XP

TVS Motor Company today announced the launch of TVS NTORQ 125 Race XP.

TVS NTORQ 125 ushered in a new era of connectivity, power, and style to the Indian scooter industry. TVS NTORQ 125 Race XP is set to redefine it. It has a path-breaking technology deployed on its SMARTXONNECTTM connectivity platform, its renewed drive train with Ride Modes and lightweighting.

Having set the direction for connected mobility earlier, with TVS NTORQ 125 Race XP and its SMARTXONNECTTM connectivity platform, TVS Motor Company has yet again set a new industry benchmark by equipping it with the first-of-its-kind Voice Assist feature. This covers various connectivity functions, including mode change, navigation, console brightness adjustment and DnD.

It brings a new set of benchmarks to get the Indian two-wheeler industry on the accelerated path of connected mobility. In addition, TVS NTORQ 125 Race XP is the only scooter in the 125cc segment to have more than 10 PS power. The power delivery is enhanced, thanks to significant improvements in the gas flow dynamics and combustion. The new toggle ride modes allow the rider to access additional delivery from the vehicle on demand. In addition, with the use of advanced engineering polymers, high strength steel and alloy steel, the TVS NTORQ 125 Race XP is lighter, too, which adds to the performance and drive quotient.

TVS NTORQ 125 Race XP comes in a tri-tone colour scheme and is priced at Rs. 83,275 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

