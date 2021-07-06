SonyLIV onboards TCS as technology partner

Tata Consultancy Services has entered into a strategic partnership with India's premier OTT streaming platform, SonyLIV, to help create an innovative business model enabled by digital technologies, enhance customer experience, and pave the path to future growth.

The partnership will leverage TCS' next-gen digital capabilities, global expertise, domain knowledge and innovation ecosystem to define SonyLIV's platform transformation roadmap for India and global markets. TCS will help enhance its core OTT platform to leverage AI and machine learning to provide personalized experiences to subscribers across devices.

It will also help SonyLIV use data and insights to monetize content and create new revenue streams.

Additionally, TCS will set up a world-class Experience Design Center leveraging its innovation labs, where it will deploy its Location Independent Agile Model to accelerate innovation by rapidly prototyping and helping SonyLIV launch new best-in-class features ahead of the market. The partnership will help SonyLIV reimagine the customer experience and engagement, enhance its brand, establish competitive differentiation in the marketplace and drive growth.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)