Wockhardt UK hosts HRH The Prince of Wales at its Wrexham manufacturing facility

Wockhardt announced that Wockhardt UK, which has reserved capacity to allow for the supply of multiple vaccines to the UK government in its fight against COVID-19, was delighted to welcome His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales (Prince Charles) to its Wrexham manufacturing facility.

Wockhardt UK specialises in the manufacture of sterile injectables and is one of the largest generic pharmaceutical companies in the UK with the capability to manufacture on a large-scale. Wockhardt is one of the major suppliers to the NHS and has had a site in Wrexham for over 20 years.

It employs more than 500 people at the 612,000 sq. ft. high-tech factory.

Wockhardt UK has been instrumental in the manufacture of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and carries out the 'fill and finish' stage of the vaccine manufacturing process. The firm has a manufacturing contract with the UK Government in place until August 2022. This involves dispensing the COVID-19 vaccine into vials ready for it to be sent out across the country.

The visit comes eight months after Wockhardt welcomed Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who thanked staff for their hard work, saying that the vaccines could provide the salvation for humanity.

