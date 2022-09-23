TVS Motor Company launches new TVS Jupiter Classic

To celebrate TVS Jupiter's "Fastest Five Million Vehicles On Road" milestone

TVS Motor Company announced the launch of the new TVS Jupiter Classic. This is a celebratory edition as TVS Jupiter clocks the Fastest Five Million Vehicles On Road milestone.

The New TVS Jupiter Classic gets a premium rendition with black theme across its mirror highlights, fender garnish, tinted visor, and a 3D black premium logo. It also gets handlebar ends, diamond cut alloy wheels, and rich dark brown inner panels. In keeping with the theme, it comes with premium suede leatherette seats with back rest. The decals, dial art depict the timeless Classic charm. This variant is decked out in two exclusive colours Mystic Grey and Regal Purple. The TVS Jupiter Classic is a contemporarised rendition of a premium classic theme. Staying true to the philosophy of Zyada ka Fayda, the variant delivers the promise of Zyada safety with disc brakes & engine kill switch and Zyada convenience with allin-one lock, USB charger and pillion back rest making it a unique offering with style and substance.

