Board of TRF accepts resignation of Managing Director

At meeting held on 22 September 2022

The Board of TRF at its meeting held on 22 September 2022 has accepted the resignation of Alok Krishna (DIN: 08066195), Managing Director of the Company from the close of business hours of 30 September 2022, to take up a similar opportunity within the Tata Steel Group.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)