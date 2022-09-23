Board of TRF accepts resignation of Managing Director

JUST IN
At meeting held on 22 September 2022

The Board of TRF at its meeting held on 22 September 2022 has accepted the resignation of Alok Krishna (DIN: 08066195), Managing Director of the Company from the close of business hours of 30 September 2022, to take up a similar opportunity within the Tata Steel Group.

First Published: Fri, September 23 2022. 15:31 IST

