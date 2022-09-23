Board of Tata Steel Long Products withdraws scheme of amalgamation with Tata Metaliks

-
At meeting held on 22 September 2022The Board of Tata Steel Long Products at its meeting held on 22 September 2022 has approved withdrawal of the Scheme of Amalgamation of Tata Metaliks into and with Tata Steel Long Products , owing to significant changes in underlying business conditions of both the companies resulting in dilution of the inherent benefits which were initially envisaged.
