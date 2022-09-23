JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of Tinplate Company of India approves merger with Tata Steel
Business Standard

Board of Tata Steel Long Products withdraws scheme of amalgamation with Tata Metaliks

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 22 September 2022

The Board of Tata Steel Long Products at its meeting held on 22 September 2022 has approved withdrawal of the Scheme of Amalgamation of Tata Metaliks into and with Tata Steel Long Products , owing to significant changes in underlying business conditions of both the companies resulting in dilution of the inherent benefits which were initially envisaged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, September 23 2022. 12:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU