Tata Motors Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Tata Motors-DVR, NIIT Ltd, Omaxe Ltd and Waterbase Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 July 2021.

Tata Motors Ltd crashed 7.83% to Rs 318.95 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 55.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Motors-DVR tumbled 6.69% to Rs 145.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

NIIT Ltd lost 5.40% to Rs 290. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.94 lakh shares in the past one month.

Omaxe Ltd shed 5.06% to Rs 90. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13124 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13533 shares in the past one month.

Waterbase Ltd corrected 5.05% to Rs 134.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 93877 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76253 shares in the past one month.

