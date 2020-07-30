JUST IN
TVS Motor Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 179.37 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 61.35% to Rs 1939.65 crore

Net loss of TVS Motor Company reported to Rs 179.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 146.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 61.35% to Rs 1939.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5018.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1939.655018.34 -61 OPM %3.6511.13 -PBDT-135.45362.23 PL PBT-240.87231.53 PL NP-179.37146.40 PL

First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 08:53 IST

