Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 2.39% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.69% to Rs 648.59 crore

Net profit of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals declined 2.39% to Rs 110.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 113.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 17.69% to Rs 648.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 787.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.648.59787.9717.5920.98170.91195.17149.14176.11110.83113.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)