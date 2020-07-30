JUST IN
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 2.39% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.69% to Rs 648.59 crore

Net profit of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals declined 2.39% to Rs 110.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 113.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 17.69% to Rs 648.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 787.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales648.59787.97 -18 OPM %17.5920.98 -PBDT170.91195.17 -12 PBT149.14176.11 -15 NP110.83113.54 -2

