Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation consolidated net profit rises 62.07% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 24.07% to Rs 3425.17 crore

Net profit of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation rose 62.07% to Rs 197.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 122.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 24.07% to Rs 3425.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2760.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.3425.172760.5718.9914.03715.67459.47664.45411.45197.94122.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)