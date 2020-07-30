JUST IN
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation consolidated net profit rises 62.07% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 24.07% to Rs 3425.17 crore

Net profit of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation rose 62.07% to Rs 197.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 122.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 24.07% to Rs 3425.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2760.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3425.172760.57 24 OPM %18.9914.03 -PBDT715.67459.47 56 PBT664.45411.45 61 NP197.94122.13 62

Thu, July 30 2020.

