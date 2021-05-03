TVS Motor Company sells 2.38 lakh units in April 2021

TVS Motor Company registered sales of 238,983 units in April 2021 as against 9,640 units in April 2020. Domestic sales in April 2021 is lower due to lockdowns in many states, but retails continue to be ahead of despatch. The company has reduced dealer stocks to support the channel partners and will produce to maintain adequate inventories for customer demand when it reopens. The year-on-year growth is not comparable due to the low base of sales in April 2020 because of the lockdown imposed by the Government of India during that period.

Total two-wheelers registered sales of 226,193 in April 2021 as against 8,134 units in April 2020.

Domestic two-wheeler sales registered 131,386 units in April 2021. Scooter sales of the Company registered sales of 65,213 units in April 2021. Motorcycle registered sales of 133,227 units in April 2021.

The Company's total exports registered sales of 107,185 units in April 2021 as against 9,640 units registered in the month of April 2020. Two-wheeler exports recorded sales of 94,807 units in April 2021 as against 8,134 units in April 2020.

Three-wheeler of the Company recorded sales of 12,790 units in April 2021 as against 1,506 units in April 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)