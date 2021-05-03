Steel Strips Wheels announces its sales performance for month of April

Steel Strips Wheels has achieved net turnover of Rs 235. 28 crore in month of April 2021 compared to Rs 253.29 crore in March 2021, recording a decline of 7.11%.

The company's gross turnover declined by 7.49% to Rs 284.34 crore in April 2021 over March 2021.

The company achieved wheel rim sales of 14.77 lakh in April 2021 compared to 16.73 lakh in March 2021, recording a decline of 11.71%.

