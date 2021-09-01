TVS Motor Company sells 2.90 lakh units in August 2021

TVS Motor Company registered sales of 290,694 units in August 2021 as against sales of 287,398 units in the month of August 2020.

Total two-wheelers registered sales of 274,313 units in August 2021 as against sales of 277,226 units in August 2020. Domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 179,999 units in August 2021 as against sales of 218,338 units in August 2020.

Motorcycle registered sales of 133,789 units in August 2021 as against sales of 119,878 units in August 2020. Scooter sales of the Company registered 87,059 units in August 2021 as against sales of 87,044 units in August 2020.

The production and sales of premium two-wheelers were severely affected due to the shortage of semiconductors.

The Company's total exports registered a growth of 61% with sales of 109,927 units in the month of August 2021 as against 68,347 units in August 2020. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 60% with sales of 94,314 units in August 2021 as against sales of 58,888 units in August 2020. The demand in the export market continues to be robust, and container availability is improving.

Three-wheeler of the Company registered a growth of 61% with sales of 16,381 units in August 2021 as against sales of 10,172 units in August 2020.

